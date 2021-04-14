FAN Calls For The Resignation Of CDC Oral Health Director

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FAN Director Paul Connett: "When CDC's Casey Hannan stated, during a March 11th lobby day training webinar for members of the American Association for Dental Research and the Friends of National Institute for Dental and Cranial Research, that studies reporting the lowering of IQ occurred at much higher levels of fluoride than occur with fluoridated water, it was embarrassing. It was also a stark example of how indefensible falsehoods about fluoride's neurotoxicity are used from the top-down to mislead dentists, state and federal health officials, and policy makers who repeat and act upon them without verifying their accuracy."