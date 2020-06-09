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OPUS 212 Trump Leads thru Crisis! KAG
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62 views • June 09, 2020
Thank God for #Trump's steadfast leadership during Crisis especially considering the unjust treatment by Mockingbirdmedia and the quack doctors who r paid off by big pharma and worse...
I am a Board Certified Physician and I know a crisis when I see one https://stevepieczenik.com/product/am...
I am a Board Certified Physician and I know a crisis when I see one https://stevepieczenik.com/product/am...
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