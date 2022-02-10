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Jesus and the Last Half of Daniel's 70th Week
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24 views • February 10, 2022
Link to show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fM0uQ2UFoB6ojS_-2MBm-ZjS1d_mPoFQ/view?usp=sharing
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/X6ov64TxUsI
1290 day counts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13KgD3_1O6mfHM2UHS4re0M8edSogsfAg/view?usp=sharing
“Analyzing the Intel” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
“Who is the Harlot?” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
“The Temples of God” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
“Obtaining the Inheritance”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Link to part 1: https://youtu.be/X6ov64TxUsI
1290 day counts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13KgD3_1O6mfHM2UHS4re0M8edSogsfAg/view?usp=sharing
“Analyzing the Intel” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
“Who is the Harlot?” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
“The Temples of God” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
“Obtaining the Inheritance”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
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