The Secret Commonwealth: The Hidden World They Don't Want You to Know - Documentary 2024 Paul Wallis





The 5th Kind





In this 2024 documentary, Paul Wallis uncovers the shocking truth behind Robert Kirk's 17th-century revelations in The Secret Commonwealth.





Kirk’s research exposed a hidden world of non-human beings—elves, fauns, and fairies—who have long existed alongside humanity, manipulating us from the shadows. Are these beings more than myth? Could they be early descriptions of extraterrestrials or hidden entities still influencing our world today? Kirk’s sudden and mysterious death only deepens the intrigue: Was he silenced to protect the secret of these entities, or did something far more sinister take him? Join us as we dive into his paranormal investigations, exploring chilling parallels between ancient folklore and modern alien encounters. Are humans truly alone, or has this hidden world always been among us?





