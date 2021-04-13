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Part 1 (4/13/21) Biden deploys U.S. troops to Russian border…Russia warns “back off!”
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216 views • April 13, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall focuses attention on the impending conflict in Ukraine and Crimea, as NATO baits Russia into world war; Tulsi Gabbard warns of nuclear devastation; Chinese and US carriers are facing off in the South China Sea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/13/21)
Part 2: (4/13/21) Nearly Half U.S. Marines Reject Trumpcine Injections - https://www.brighteon.com/30d472ae-030a-4a6d-9b45-84cf95613a2b
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/13/21)
Part 2: (4/13/21) Nearly Half U.S. Marines Reject Trumpcine Injections - https://www.brighteon.com/30d472ae-030a-4a6d-9b45-84cf95613a2b
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