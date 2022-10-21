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Harvey Risch, MD, PhD tells Laura Ingraham on 19 Oct 2022 that people who got 3 doses of the vaccine are more likely to die than the unvaccinated. "It's very clear."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News