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Doctors Confirm Graphene Oxide is in Vax
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189 views • October 15, 2021
Graphene oxide inside the body causes blood clotting, post inflammatory syndrome or systemic or multi-organ inflammations. Graphene oxide inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione – which is the body’s natural reserve of antioxidants – causes alteration of the immune system, collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm.
Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and thus loss of taste and smell: anosmia.
In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like SARS-COV-2, generating the same symptomatology of severe COVID-19. When installed of the neuronal level, it causes neurodegeneration or, in other words, neurological COVID-19.
Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and thus loss of taste and smell: anosmia.
In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like SARS-COV-2, generating the same symptomatology of severe COVID-19. When installed of the neuronal level, it causes neurodegeneration or, in other words, neurological COVID-19.
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