FALSE FLAG BLACKOUTS ARE GETTING WORSE! - Following WEF Meeting, Grids Continue To Collapse!

SIGN UP WITH PATRIOT GOLD HERE:https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/i/youtube-alternative

CALL THIS NUMBER: 888-565-1505





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued false flag blackouts as the meeting at the World Economic Forum ends. It just happens that the meeting pushed for completely controlled energy grids with rations. Of course the same people who bring in the so-called solutions are the ones creating the problems in the first place.

Pakistan has seen a significant grid failure. The UK, much of Europe and many parts of the United States have recently witnessed what many of us have been warning about for years. Blackouts. People have died. Rations have been brought in as temporary solutions.

The WEF promotes the idea of bringing in "15 Minute Cities" in order to condemn people into a technocratic servitude via their banking apps utilizing carbon credits. They use the blackouts and sabotage attacks as an excuse for this. Who benefits? It's pretty obvious.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023