BLACK MARKET FRIDAYS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42145
You've heard of Cash Fridays. How about Black Market Fridays? On this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James introduces the idea for setting aside a day every week (or even more) to explore the free market, support agorist enterprises, avoid using cards or bank payments and growing the counter economy. It doesn't matter how/where/when you do it, but if you're not finding, connecting with and supporting the free market options in your area, you're not going to survive the coming crisis.