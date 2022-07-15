Fight Club: It's Only After We've Lost Everything That We're Free To Do Anything.





“The things you own end up owning you.”





“The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about fight club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club.”





"I felt like destroying something beautiful."





"Self-improvement is mast*rbation. Now self-destruction..."





"God damn it, an entire generation pumping gas, waiting tables, slaves with white collars, advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy shit we don't need. We're the middle children of the history man, no purpose or place, we have no great war, no great depression, our great war is a spiritual war, our great depression is our lives, we've been all raised by television to believe that one day we'd all be millionaires and movie gods and rock stars, but we won't and we're slowly learning that fact. And we're very very pissed off.”





"The people you are after are the people you depend on: we cook your meals, we haul your trash, we connect your calls, we drive your ambulances, we guard you while you sleep. Do not f*ck with us.”





"Stop trying to control everything and just let go!





"Trust me. Everything’s going to be fine.”