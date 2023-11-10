Create New Account
UKRAINE INC. Episode 7: The Hospital
Jerusalem Cats
Posted 23October2023 :https://ukraine-inc.info/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky goes to the Hospital after breaking his leg. The Doctor Put a "Fit for Service" Sticker on his cast. He was put inline for the Recruitment Center.

warukrainehospitalvolodymyr zelenskydraftmanpower

