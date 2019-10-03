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You Will Never Throw Away Banana Peels After Watching This
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918 views • October 03, 2019
You Will Never Throw Away Banana Peels After Watching This.
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, phosphorus and other useful nutrients, which are very essential for your garden plants health.
Here’s 6 ways you can add banana peels to your garden:
1. Add banana to Compost:
Banana peel decompose quickly, so you can add them to your compost bin.
2. Banana Peel Tea:
you can make banana peels tea to give your plants a mineral boost.
3. Dry banana peel and ground them!
Dry banana peel and ground them. Then add the banana peel ground to your garden soil to fertilize the soil.
4. Prepare Your Garden Bed:
Chop banana peels in to small pieces and add them to your garden bed.
5. Use dry banana peels as fertilizer:
Make a fertilizer using banana peel ground, crushed eggshell and Epsom salt. Mix all the ingredients in a bottle with water and apply the fertilizer to your garden plants.
6. Pets Feed:
Another use of banana peel is it can be used as a pets feed. You can add dried banana peel to your pets (chicken, rabbit, cow) feed.
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, phosphorus and other useful nutrients, which are very essential for your garden plants health.
Here’s 6 ways you can add banana peels to your garden:
1. Add banana to Compost:
Banana peel decompose quickly, so you can add them to your compost bin.
2. Banana Peel Tea:
you can make banana peels tea to give your plants a mineral boost.
3. Dry banana peel and ground them!
Dry banana peel and ground them. Then add the banana peel ground to your garden soil to fertilize the soil.
4. Prepare Your Garden Bed:
Chop banana peels in to small pieces and add them to your garden bed.
5. Use dry banana peels as fertilizer:
Make a fertilizer using banana peel ground, crushed eggshell and Epsom salt. Mix all the ingredients in a bottle with water and apply the fertilizer to your garden plants.
6. Pets Feed:
Another use of banana peel is it can be used as a pets feed. You can add dried banana peel to your pets (chicken, rabbit, cow) feed.
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