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Revisiting The ZOOM G2.1u Guitar Effects Pedal
Dramamask
Dramamask
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17 views • December 07, 2020
Taking a look at the Zoom G2.1u guitar effects pedal in a nostalgic playthrough of some of the effects on this maginificent value for money multi-effects guitar pedal.

I wanted to make a kind of tribute video for the Zoom G2.1u and it has served me well over the years and over one decade. I have played live with this trusty pedal and have also use other Zoom products such as the Zoom 9000 and the Zoom 505 which stretches back over 30 years from when I owned the Zoom 9000.

The Zoom G2.1u in this video will be given to my mum, as she is wanting to learn the guitar! :)

Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution

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Any comments, please post below. :)

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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