Grammy winning convict suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOTS

"R. KELLY FULLY VACCINATED. Got Both Doses in Prison."

"R. Kelly might feel like he's trapped in a prison cell, but he's in a better place than much of the country when it comes to being vaccinated ... because we’ve learned he's already received his second dose.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the incarcerated singer's as COVID-safe as can be, after recently receiving shot #2 from the Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago, where's he's currently housed while awaiting trial.

We're told Kelly got his first dose in January and the second this month, so he's now fully inoculated."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2021/02/28/r-kelly-fully-vaccinated-covid-two-doses-chicago-prison/

R. KELLY BLASTS PRISON’S NEGLIGENCE OVER BLOOD CLOTS: ‘I’M SCARED FOR MY LIFE’

by JOE WALKER

Published on: Jun 20, 2023, 3:55 AM PDT

R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in prison for sex trafficking charges and is unhappy about the way he’s being treated medically.

In audio obtained by RapHouseTV, the singer can be heard going off about his prison’s alleged negligence in regards to blood clots discovered in his legs which later resulted in him having to have surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Claiming that he’s “scared for his life” and that animals are treated better than him, he said: “I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg. I’m not supposed to die this way. You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.

“Because if it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you loved, you would’ve said, ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that.'”

https://hiphopdxDOTcom/news/r-kelly-prison-negligence-blood-clots-scared-life

