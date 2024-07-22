BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Defend Yourself if a Big Guy Wants to Fight You
410 views • 9 months ago

Learn self-defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Here are valuable tips on how to defend yourself if a big guy wants to fight you.

Being confronted by a much larger attacker is a very frightening scenario. Their power and strength can do a lot of damage. Don’t take this lightly, it’s a very important topic that needs to be addressed.

Self Defense video tutorial against a Big Guy:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defeat-a-larger-attacker/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-if-a-big-guy-wants-to-fight-you/

Always keep learning,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

self defenselearn self defensebig guy self defenseself defense against a big guyhow to defend yourself if a big guy wants to fight youbigger guy self defenseself defense vs a larger attackerbest martial arts for big guyshow to defend yourself against a bigger guy
