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Antifa Violence In Portland, June and July 2020 --KLANTIFA
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137 views • July 22, 2020
Contrary to mainstream media reports, the protests in Portland this summer have been anything but peaceful. If you go into this city with a differing viewpoint, you will be attacked. It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. Antifa attacks people wearing Trump gear, USA flags, and people that do not bow down to their marxist, racist, communist ideology.
Please see Andy Ngo on twitter to see what is really going on here in Portland. FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER, LETS EXPOSE THESE HATE GROUPS AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK. @PASTYMCGRADY
Please see Andy Ngo on twitter to see what is really going on here in Portland. FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER, LETS EXPOSE THESE HATE GROUPS AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK. @PASTYMCGRADY
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