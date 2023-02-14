13th Month Calendar and 4D Parasite Control

Is the calendar out of tune with nature? Time, calendar years, and the 4th dimension: plus defense technique from energetic parasites, negative 4D entities.
Recorded: Fed. 12th, 2023. Original art, design and photography used in the making of this video is available as prints, and maybe OG!
"Squid Series: Squid #42945" prints and more fine art in my gallery here: https://bit.ly/3HPpcEo
OG art, designer print "Follow Me", "Praise Be" clothing and apparel: https://www.etsy.com/shop/mjtank108
The "5D Treasure Map" I used in this video, I also used in a video specifically about ascending thru dimensions of consciousness and time some more: https://rumble.com/vv5b8y-5d-ascension-challenge-artists-interpretation.html
Linktr.ee/MJTank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.