Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
13th Month Calendar and 4D Parasite Control
13 views
channel image
MJTank
Published Yesterday |

Is the calendar out of tune with nature? Time, calendar years, and the 4th dimension: plus defense technique from energetic parasites, negative 4D entities.


Recorded: Fed. 12th, 2023. Original art, design and photography used in the making of this video is available as prints, and maybe OG!
"Squid Series: Squid #42945" prints and more fine art in my gallery here: https://bit.ly/3HPpcEo
OG art, designer print "Follow Me", "Praise Be" clothing and apparel: https://www.etsy.com/shop/mjtank108

The "5D Treasure Map" I used in this video, I also used in a video specifically about ascending thru dimensions of consciousness and time some more: https://rumble.com/vv5b8y-5d-ascension-challenge-artists-interpretation.html

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
loveascensiondemon5dconsciousnesstimephilosophyart3dnightmarebadsubconsciousjinndreamdimension4dresetcalendarxmasascendvalentinesundialgargoyle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket