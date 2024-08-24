BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leaked Chinese speech reveals plan to kill 100 million Americans, notes Seth Holehouse
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
Follow
8 months ago

“Leaked CCP [Chinese Communist Party] speech reveals plan to kill 100 million Americans. “This is a leaked speech from the CCP... he was the Defense Minister [of China], and it outlines a plan why China needs to kill between 100 million and 200 million Americans, so they can seize our farmland... to feed their people. “They literally talk about using... race-specific biological weapons to target... white people so they can wipe us out of America because they don't want to use nukes or heavy artillery because they can't destroy the land. “So they want to use a race-specific biological weapon to wipe out most of the people in America so it's easy for them to come in and colonize America. “This is what's at the core of the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates]. “So don't buy into the illusions that BRICS is trying to free the world from the New World Order. “The center of the BRICS is the CCP, [and] at the center of the CCP is a quest for global dominance.”

This video clip is from Seth Holehouse's "Man In America" show from 2 Aug 2024 titled "CIA Coup in Venezuela, BRICS & the New World Order", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v59gh9p--live-cia-coup-in-venezuela-brics-and-de-dollarization...-it-all-makes-sens.html

The video where Seth Holehouse goes through this leaked speech from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in detail was posted on 9 July 2024 and is titled "Leaked CCP Speech Reveals Plan to KILL 100M Americans", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v56643h--live-leaked-ccp-speech-reveals-plan-to-kill-100m-americans.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

