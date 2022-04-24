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The Root of All Evil
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10 views • April 24, 2022
Think of all the evil things in life: war, theft, adultery, abuses of all sorts... where do these things come from? What is the root cause of all evil? The Bible tells us what the root of all evil is, and you’ve probably heard it before, but is it really the root of ALL evils? How could that be possible? Watch this video to find out.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Whether It's A Root or The Root by Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/GDWdSCkrTSE
Free Green Screen Explosion Effect + Sound Effect (Short Version) by Animated Xtream
https://youtu.be/TQUut8S9SRc
Green Screen Fire Bending Effects by Green Screen Magic
https://youtu.be/hjvV4x-yc8o
Ethiopian Evangelical Church of Seattle Ambassadors by Tilahun Gebremedhin
https://youtu.be/A-2p2Wpgtjk
Greek Alphabet Letter Character Symbols Flying at Camera in Space 4K Motion Background for Edits by IncrediVFX
https://youtu.be/e9oRBnO91yo
January 7, 2018 Money Matters Part I, "For the Love of Money", Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley by Alfred Street Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/ccxOMEStaU8
Apple Tree by Vecteezy
https://www.vecteezy.com/free-vector/...
162, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright/God Jesus Help Hand / Christian Background by is.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/p6AKFCNvGeU
Heaven Gate - No copyright video, heaven background video, christian free video, motion graphics by Heart4Christ Mission
https://youtu.be/XCc4krBAagY
Sword Whoosh Sound Effects by 2MirrorsDialogue
https://youtu.be/o7nAIbtMoxQ
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
https://pikbest.com/free-music/music.... Free music music from pikbest.com
Decisions by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under the Creative Commons 3.0: By Attribution license.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Whether It's A Root or The Root by Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/GDWdSCkrTSE
Free Green Screen Explosion Effect + Sound Effect (Short Version) by Animated Xtream
https://youtu.be/TQUut8S9SRc
Green Screen Fire Bending Effects by Green Screen Magic
https://youtu.be/hjvV4x-yc8o
Ethiopian Evangelical Church of Seattle Ambassadors by Tilahun Gebremedhin
https://youtu.be/A-2p2Wpgtjk
Greek Alphabet Letter Character Symbols Flying at Camera in Space 4K Motion Background for Edits by IncrediVFX
https://youtu.be/e9oRBnO91yo
January 7, 2018 Money Matters Part I, "For the Love of Money", Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley by Alfred Street Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/ccxOMEStaU8
Apple Tree by Vecteezy
https://www.vecteezy.com/free-vector/...
162, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright/God Jesus Help Hand / Christian Background by is.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/p6AKFCNvGeU
Heaven Gate - No copyright video, heaven background video, christian free video, motion graphics by Heart4Christ Mission
https://youtu.be/XCc4krBAagY
Sword Whoosh Sound Effects by 2MirrorsDialogue
https://youtu.be/o7nAIbtMoxQ
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
https://pikbest.com/free-music/music.... Free music music from pikbest.com
Decisions by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under the Creative Commons 3.0: By Attribution license.
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