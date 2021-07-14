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The death toll and injured of vaccinated people are raising for depopulate agenda
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71 views • July 14, 2021
17,503 Dead, 1.7 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/deaths-from-covid-vaccine-so-high-that-the-fact-can-no-longer-be-suppressed/288529
VAERS from CDC in America, so far : over 9000 dead, almost a million injured, guess what, they one they reported only 1 Percent, with the rest of 99 percent even far more.
VAERS from CDC in America, so far : over 9000 dead, almost a million injured, guess what, they one they reported only 1 Percent, with the rest of 99 percent even far more.
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