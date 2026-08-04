The Golden Rules of Self-Custody, an interview with David Morgan

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"If you can't touch it, you don't own it." Physical precious metals offer independence from banking systems and counterparty risk. Discover why self-custody remains a cornerstone of decentralized financial preparedness and long-term wealth preservation.
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