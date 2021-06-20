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Biden 'radiated' weakness, surrendering at every turn: Crowley
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10 views • June 20, 2021
Former assistant treasury secretary for public affairs and former senior director for counter-terrorism at the National Security Council Kash Patel slam Biden for giving Putin a list of places not to hack. #FoxBusiness #Kudlow
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