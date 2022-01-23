White House to Distribute 400 Million Free N95 Masks

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#MasksDontWork
The White House will be distributing 400 million N95 masks for free starting next week. This comes as the CDC updates its guidance on masks. The agency now says that N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19.
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