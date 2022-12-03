Daily Word * 11.28.2022 * Can I Trust You?

SIN, TRUST AND OBEDIENCEhttps://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2022/11/sin-trust-and-obedience.html





I am seeking obedient, cheerful workers to labor for My Kingdom. Can I trust you?





Can I trust you to represent Me in all you do? Can I trust you not to return to your former sins when it all becomes too much for you?





Can I trust you to resist the temptations the enemy sends when you pursue souls for My Kingdom? Can you trust yourself?





Can I trust you even if the enemy tempts you with everything you desire most of all, though it is not My will for you?





Can I trust you? Can you trust yourself or will you bow to the idols hiding there in your heart? Will you fall into sin and become unusable for My Kingdom purposes?





Can I trust you? How you answer temptations tells Me the answer I seek.





Those who work for Me will not want for any good thing. They will not be without in the times to come. They will not go hungry when famine comes. Can I trust you? Come and work for your King.





Matthew 6:33-34





But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.





John 14:15





If ye love me, keep my commandments.





1 John 2:3





And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments.





Galatians 6:8





For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.





Jeremiah 3:20-25





Surely as a wife treacherously departeth from her husband, so have ye dealt treacherously with me, O house of Israel, saith the Lord. A voice was heard upon the high places, weeping and supplications of the children of Israel: for they have perverted their way, and they have forgotten the Lord their God. Return, ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings. Behold, we come unto thee; for thou art the Lord our God. Truly in vain is salvation hoped for from the hills, and from the multitude of mountains: truly in the Lord our God is the salvation of Israel. For shame hath devoured the labour of our fathers from our youth; their flocks and their herds, their sons and their daughters.We lie down in our shame, and our confusion covereth us: for we have sinned against the Lord our God, we and our fathers, from our youth even unto this day, and have not obeyed the voice of the Lord our God.