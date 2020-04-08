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Holy Week Special Part One [ABG/AG/VC Collaboration]
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1 view • April 08, 2020
The Americana Bistro Grill teamed up with Volcano Club and The AG News Show to record this Holy Week Special. The reading is from Mark 11-13 the first part and deals with the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. This was recorded with the desire to share the Gospel and using Solar Energy. Happy Easter.
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