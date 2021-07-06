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Mr. Hao Haidong, a Commie terminator, revealed that during the 2019 Military World Games, CCP general secretary Xi Jinping held a small meeting with the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force in Wuhan, Hubei. Coincidentally, however, Xi told the world that he is fully in charge of the response to the pandemic in 2020. Haidong said that there is no impromptu crime committed by the CCP, all of which are carried out by a step-by-step plan that can be traced.