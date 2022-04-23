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WATER GLASSING EGGS: PRESERVE YOUR EGGS FOR WINTER..!
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450 views • April 23, 2022
Do you know how to preserve your eggs?
Never miss a new video! Subscribe to our channel to be notified whenever we publish a new video!
Click "SHOW MORE" if you're new to our channel and "MORE ABOUT US" for some freebies!
~~~~~~~~~~~
Get your FREE 15-page guide to PRESERVING EGGS here:
https://www.schooloftraditionalskills...
Water glassing is a long-standing historical method that is very easy and very effective! While there are several different water glassing mediums (the technical modern one being sodium silicate), here Carolyn shows you how to use the cheap and readily available hydrated lime (also known as pickling lime and slacked lime) to easily store your eggs for up to 2 years without refrigeration!
This is a historical food preservation method that has been used for centuries to keep eggs fresh.
You can find pickling lime here: https://amzn.to/2UFvHmG
Check out how they did 8 months later here.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaQLq...
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "Preserving Extra Eggs!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MiUW...
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! Let's start growing, preserving & THRIVING! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our nine children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Visit our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Follow us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/homesteadin...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homesteading...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homesteadin...
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Click any of the links below for instant access to free video training resources:
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop. https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using. https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-b...
Meals on Your Shelf – Can along with me! Learn to can and put jars of a delicious meal on your pantry shelf with this FREE video series. https://homesteadingfamily.com/MOYS-f...
Click any of the links below for instant access to these free downloadable PDFs:
- 5 Steps to a More Self Sufficient Life- Simple PDF download on 5 steps anyone can take wherever they are to start a more self-sufficient lifestyle.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- Thrive Wellness Checklist- A simple PDF download for healthy living.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/TWC_YT
- Permaculture for Your Homestead- PDF download that is an introduction to permaculture with some strategies for applying it to one’s homestead and garden.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PFYH_YT
- Carolyn’s Cottage Garden herb list- PDF with Carolyn’s favorite herbs for growing at home.
bit.ly/CGherblist
- Carolyn’s Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles- Carolyn’s favorite make-ahead breakfast casseroles.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/MABC_YT
- Your FREE Guide to Preserving Eggs- PDF download with multiple ways to preserve eggs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/Eggs_YT
- 5 Steps to a Healthy Garden- PDF download with an explanation of what makes healthy soil and 5 steps you can take to improve your garden
https://homesteadingfamily.com/5Steps...
- Save the Crumbs- Several Recipes for using bread leftovers, a less committal entry to bread than the workshop.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/STC_YT
- Fearless Fermenting- A PDF on basic lacto-ferments.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FF_YT
- Fermenting Tomatoes- PDF download on fermenting tomatoes
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FT_YT
- Preserving Culinary Herbs- Downloadable, step by step directions to drying, freezing and salting culinary herbs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PCH_YT
- Render Your Own Lard- PDF with instructions on how to render your own lard.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/RYL_YT
Shared from and subscribe to:
Homesteading Family
https://www.youtube.com/c/HomesteadingFamily/videos
Never miss a new video! Subscribe to our channel to be notified whenever we publish a new video!
Click "SHOW MORE" if you're new to our channel and "MORE ABOUT US" for some freebies!
~~~~~~~~~~~
Get your FREE 15-page guide to PRESERVING EGGS here:
https://www.schooloftraditionalskills...
Water glassing is a long-standing historical method that is very easy and very effective! While there are several different water glassing mediums (the technical modern one being sodium silicate), here Carolyn shows you how to use the cheap and readily available hydrated lime (also known as pickling lime and slacked lime) to easily store your eggs for up to 2 years without refrigeration!
This is a historical food preservation method that has been used for centuries to keep eggs fresh.
You can find pickling lime here: https://amzn.to/2UFvHmG
Check out how they did 8 months later here.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaQLq...
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "Preserving Extra Eggs!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MiUW...
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! Let's start growing, preserving & THRIVING! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our nine children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Visit our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Follow us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/homesteadin...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homesteading...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homesteadin...
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Click any of the links below for instant access to free video training resources:
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop. https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using. https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-b...
Meals on Your Shelf – Can along with me! Learn to can and put jars of a delicious meal on your pantry shelf with this FREE video series. https://homesteadingfamily.com/MOYS-f...
Click any of the links below for instant access to these free downloadable PDFs:
- 5 Steps to a More Self Sufficient Life- Simple PDF download on 5 steps anyone can take wherever they are to start a more self-sufficient lifestyle.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- Thrive Wellness Checklist- A simple PDF download for healthy living.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/TWC_YT
- Permaculture for Your Homestead- PDF download that is an introduction to permaculture with some strategies for applying it to one’s homestead and garden.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PFYH_YT
- Carolyn’s Cottage Garden herb list- PDF with Carolyn’s favorite herbs for growing at home.
bit.ly/CGherblist
- Carolyn’s Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles- Carolyn’s favorite make-ahead breakfast casseroles.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/MABC_YT
- Your FREE Guide to Preserving Eggs- PDF download with multiple ways to preserve eggs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/Eggs_YT
- 5 Steps to a Healthy Garden- PDF download with an explanation of what makes healthy soil and 5 steps you can take to improve your garden
https://homesteadingfamily.com/5Steps...
- Save the Crumbs- Several Recipes for using bread leftovers, a less committal entry to bread than the workshop.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/STC_YT
- Fearless Fermenting- A PDF on basic lacto-ferments.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FF_YT
- Fermenting Tomatoes- PDF download on fermenting tomatoes
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FT_YT
- Preserving Culinary Herbs- Downloadable, step by step directions to drying, freezing and salting culinary herbs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PCH_YT
- Render Your Own Lard- PDF with instructions on how to render your own lard.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/RYL_YT
Shared from and subscribe to:
Homesteading Family
https://www.youtube.com/c/HomesteadingFamily/videos
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