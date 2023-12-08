Create New Account
Biden Campaign Tries To 'Rebuild The Base' After Poor Messaging
The Biden re-election campaign appears to be going into overdrive as it tries to rebuild its base heading into 2024. Will his handling of multiple crises on several fronts get in the way of that? One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

