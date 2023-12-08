Biden Campaign Tries To 'Rebuild The Base' After Poor Messaging

The Biden re-election campaign appears to be going into overdrive as it tries to rebuild its base heading into 2024. Will his handling of multiple crises on several fronts get in the way of that? One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.