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30 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΛΕΠΤΑ ΦΡΙΚΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΤΟΥΝΕΛ ΤΗΣ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗΣ FREE VICTORIA!
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409 views • September 05, 2020
FREE VICTORIA - ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΒΙΚΤΩΡΙΑ
Ενωμένη ολόκληρη η Αυστραλία στο πλάι μας
ΕΔΩ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗ-ΕΔΩ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗ
Σας μιλά η φωνή των Ελεύθερων πολιορκημένων...
ΔΕΙΤΕ 30 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΛΕΠΤΑ ΦΡΙΚΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΤΟΥΝΕΛ ΤΗΣ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΣΩΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΛΛΗΨΕΙΣ ΠΑΙΔΟΒΟΡΩΝ
ΣΤΗΝ ΒΡΑΖΙΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΦΛΩΡΙΔΑ..
Ενωμένη ολόκληρη η Αυστραλία στο πλάι μας
ΕΔΩ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗ-ΕΔΩ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗ
Σας μιλά η φωνή των Ελεύθερων πολιορκημένων...
ΔΕΙΤΕ 30 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΛΕΠΤΑ ΦΡΙΚΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΤΟΥΝΕΛ ΤΗΣ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΣΩΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΛΛΗΨΕΙΣ ΠΑΙΔΟΒΟΡΩΝ
ΣΤΗΝ ΒΡΑΖΙΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΦΛΩΡΙΔΑ..
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