Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III, ND author of the Aleph-Tav Body System will be joining Chelle Wagner and Nurse Leigh Caruthers to discuss what a patient learns from a Qest4 diagnostic report. The Aleph-Tav Body is a Hebrew, electromagnetic telecommunications system that controls all the information needed for the proper function, form and animation of the human body. This will be a live presentation so we can take some questions during the show.1.4.23
Dr. Monzo
Website: https://www.well-beingbydesign.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1786717
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@wellbeingbyd...
Heart of the Tribes
Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh
Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.