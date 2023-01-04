Create New Account
Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo
Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III, ND author of the Aleph-Tav Body System will be joining Chelle Wagner and Nurse Leigh Caruthers to discuss what a patient learns from a Qest4 diagnostic report. The Aleph-Tav Body is a Hebrew, electromagnetic telecommunications system that controls all the information needed for the proper function, form and animation of the human body. This will be a live presentation so we can take some questions during the show.1.4.23

Dr. Monzo

Website: https://www.well-beingbydesign.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1786717

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@wellbeingbyd...


Heart of the Tribes

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

healthinterviewfoodhealingpoisontechnologymatrixmedicinered pilltestingnanoirondiagnosticwell beingcoopervenombody systemsblue pillaleph tavheart of the tribesnakebitereports from under the deskdr monzoqest 4

