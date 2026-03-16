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Iran's New Paveh Cruise Missiles Blast U.S. Military Bases in New Strikes
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Mar 15, 2026 #IranWar #MiddleEastCrisis #Iran

#IranWar #MiddleEastCrisis #Iran #WarUpdate #MilitaryNews

Iran has just introduced a new threat to the war: Paveh cruise missiles aimed directly at U.S. bases across the Gulf. In Wave 49 of Operation True Promise Four, Iran claims it launched coordinated strikes on Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters using low-flying cruise missiles that can communicate mid-flight, send decoys ahead, and force air defenses to waste interceptors before the real warheads arrive.


In this video, we break down:

• What makes the Paveh cruise missile different from the ballistic and hypersonic weapons used in earlier waves

• How Iran says these missiles coordinate with each other in flight and use sacrificial decoys to open gaps in air defenses

• Why low-flying cruise missiles create a very different problem for Patriot, SM-6, and Gulf radar networks

• What Wave 49 reveals about Iran’s missile strategy and why Tehran may still be holding more systems in reserve

• How repeated strikes on U.S. bases across the region are reshaping the wider war


Sources:

https://www.janes.com/osint-insights/...

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3...

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/ira...

https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/ir...

https://www.dawn.com/news/1980209

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paveh_c...


⚠ Disclaimer: The content presented on Global Military Update analyses military, geopolitical, and security developments using publicly available news, reports, and media sources. All material is intended for educational and informational purposes only


Global Military Update does not aim to incite, glorify, or promote conflict. Its mission is to provide responsible analysis, contextual understanding, and thoughtful discussion of global defense, military operations, and international security issues. Viewer discretion and critical thinking are advised.

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Keywords
irannewus military basesblastmilitarynewsiranwarmiddleeastcrisispaveh cruise missilesnew strikeswarupdate
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