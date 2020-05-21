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Carolyn Tyler ITNJ TESTIMONY - Nuclear Cover-Up & Toxic Rocket Testing
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29 views • May 21, 2020
On July 13, 1959, a top secret experiment in the Californian San Fernando Valley went horribly wrong forcing a manual emergency shutdown at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. It was the beginning of a partial nuclear meltdown, a rarity in U.S. history. Knowledge of what occurred has weighed heavily on Carolyn Tyler's shoulders. In this moving testimony, Carolyn speaks out for the first time about the horrific health consequences that her and family members have experienced since the nuclear cover-up. Testimony also given by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael.
Carolyn Tyler and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael testified on June 23, 2019 before the ITNJ Commission of Inquiry into Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Watch all the Indonesia Seatings at https://commission.itnj.org
Carolyn Tyler and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael testified on June 23, 2019 before the ITNJ Commission of Inquiry into Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Watch all the Indonesia Seatings at https://commission.itnj.org
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