An Example of a Sincere Old Man, Misled by Tony Rodrigues and the Liars at Gaia TV

Part 1 of 2. In Aug. 2025, Brian Ruhe was inspired to interview Tim C. King, until Brian read his bullshit book, "UNBELIEVABLE - Introducing A Need to Know About UFOs, ETs, Technology, Econonmic, and Politics". Take a look at this shit on Amazon.





Americans https://www.amazon.com/UNBELIEVABLE-About-Technology-Economics-Politics/dp/B0D64D852B/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

Canadians https://www.amazon.ca/UNBELIEVABLE-About-Technology-Economics-Politics/dp/B0D64D852B/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





It's worth the money to read for yourself, how a man, who was an engineer, successful, well off and retired, with a house and wife (who is in one of our two videos) in Nevada, can be deluded by Tony Rodrigues. If there is any wonder why the UFO community in America is so fucked up- tihs video with stop you from wondering any more. You will KNOW. It's worth the three hours, with morbid fascination, to see this train wreck of a video, derail in slow motion.





PS. My new employee made a mistake and cut off the beginning and the end of the video.

PPS. Tim King waxes on about other bald faced liars, such as the late William Thompkins and "Dr." Michael Salla.





You just can't make up this shit...