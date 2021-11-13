X22 REPORT - SNOW WHITE OFFLINE, NG DEPLOYMENT, [DS] PANICKING, DEVOLUTION

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SNOW WHITE OFFLINE, NG DEPLOYMENT, [DS] PANICKING, DEVOLUTION
The [DS] is panicking the unselect committee is now trying to find the plan of the patriots called devolution. At every turn they are being blocked, now they have indicted SB and they will most likely go after the others that were subpoenaed. They are trying to mess up the next move on the chess board. This tactic will not work, this shows how desperate they are. Reporters are beginning to ask about [JB] physical. tick tock .
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.