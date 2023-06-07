Joe Oltmann views Miles Guo as the ultimate example, which is why he unwaveringly stands up to support Mr. Miles Guo

https://gettr.com/post/p2j1j4m50f6

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Joe Oltmann, the host of Conservative Daily, talked about his life experiences and insights into life. He believes that life is fleeting and that we come into this world to face tests. And Joe advocates sacrificing one's life for justice, much like Jesus did. He views Miles Guo as the ultimate example, which is why he unwaveringly stands up to support Mr. Miles Guo.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《保守派每日播报》主持人乔·奥特曼 (GETTR:@joeoltmann) 谈到了他的生活经历和对生活的感悟。他相信生命是短暂的，我们来到这个世界上就是要接受考验。乔提倡为正义献身，就像耶稣那样。他认为郭文贵先生是最好的榜样，这也是他坚定不移地支持文贵先生的原因。

