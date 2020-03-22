© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones (2009) Over the Target - False Pandemic As Pretext for Martial Law (Alex PERFECTLY Predicts the Future)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • March 22, 2020
With the benefit of hindsight, current events are made abundantly clear. The globalists plan to lockdown economies using the false flag pandemic of the H1N1 swine flu virus as a camouflage behind which they usher in martial law under the pretext of 'protecting the population' is explained brilliantly by Alex Jones.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.