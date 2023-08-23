Glenn TEARS APART media 'fact check' on NO MEAT report

Glenn Beck





August 22, 2023





Glenn offended the dystopian elites again. This time, the outrage stemmed from Glenn's take on a report by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, which outlined a plan for 2030 that involves limiting YOUR access to meat, dairy, clothing, private vehicles, and air travel. Glenn tears apart the attempted "fact check" by AFP Fact Check, which insists that the report was making "no specific policy recommendation," and the leftist "fact-checker" behind it.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7SB2c8kavg