Glenn TEARS APART media 'fact check' on NO MEAT report

Glenn Beck
August 22, 2023
Glenn offended the dystopian elites again. This time, the outrage stemmed from Glenn's take on a report by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, which outlined a plan for 2030 that involves limiting YOUR access to meat, dairy, clothing, private vehicles, and air travel. Glenn tears apart the attempted "fact check" by AFP Fact Check, which insists that the report was making "no specific policy recommendation," and the leftist "fact-checker" behind it.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7SB2c8kavg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.