Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: The Sacrificial Ram

My commentary on the 2023 Rosh HaShanah
Other videos cited:
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: Birth and Sacrifice - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TryRyS9hnWc&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-iFcHlknO94kH2VmsNqXIVQ&index=7&t=377s
Yeshua/Jesus the Burnt Offering - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psyitG54gmM&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=43
Genesis 22:13-14, 7-8
John 1:29
1 Corinthians 5:7
Daniel 8:20
John 18:36-37
Revelation 17:14
Job 8:17
Exodus 27:1-2
John 20:25-27
Joshua 6:2, 5
Other references:
Sermonette: Why Genesis 21 and 22 Written by Rabbi Josh Levy, 26 September 2014 - https://www.alyth.org.uk/sermons-writings/publication/sermonette-why-genesis-21-and-22/
