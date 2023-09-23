Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: The Sacrificial Ram
channel image
Henry Thrun
16 Subscribers
10 views
Published 20 hours ago

My commentary on the 2023 Rosh HaShanah

Other videos cited:

Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: Birth and Sacrifice - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TryRyS9hnWc&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-iFcHlknO94kH2VmsNqXIVQ&index=7&t=377s

Yeshua/Jesus the Burnt Offering - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psyitG54gmM&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=43

Bible verses covered:

Genesis 22:13-14, 7-8

John 1:29

1 Corinthians 5:7

Daniel 8:20

John 18:36-37

Revelation 17:14

Job 8:17

Exodus 27:1-2

John 20:25-27

Joshua 6:2, 5

Other references:

Sermonette: Why Genesis 21 and 22 Written by Rabbi Josh Levy, 26 September 2014 - https://www.alyth.org.uk/sermons-writings/publication/sermonette-why-genesis-21-and-22/

Donations: paypal.me/hthrun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun

Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun

Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

Keywords
fatherbiblegodgospelchristjesusyeshuasacrificespiritcrucifixionholygenesisephesianstrumpetsleviticusabrahamisaacfeasttabernaclepetersonpriestatonementaltarpierce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket