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Police in Ottawa Arrest Man After Cop Backs Into His Truck
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270 views • February 08, 2022
Not clear why he was trying to leave but the cop in the front is backing up to block him in as he is attempting to leave the parking space. Truck stops and cop backs into him! Then they arrest the guy in the truck! We've got it on video for the Judge! Who hit who?
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