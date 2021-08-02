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JULY 29- HORRIFIC STATS AS PER YELLOW CARD REPORTING BY THE UK & BONNIE LEAVES MESSAGES ON YOU
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20 views • August 02, 2021
July 29- Horrific Stats As Per Yellow Card Reporting By The UK & Canadian Health Authority Leaving Creepy Messages On Your Cell Phone Now
Thank you for your participation,
Vaxxxport pushers in Surrey, BC below want to hear from YOU:
To: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Tonight's July 29th Town Hall With Bonnie and Adrian Dix 7pm PST
call 1 877 229 8493 and enter code 117216
If you want to ask her a question before call 833 832 3132
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
Thank you for your participation,
Vaxxxport pushers in Surrey, BC below want to hear from YOU:
To: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Tonight's July 29th Town Hall With Bonnie and Adrian Dix 7pm PST
call 1 877 229 8493 and enter code 117216
If you want to ask her a question before call 833 832 3132
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
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