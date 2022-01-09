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Q SHAMAN Before Jan 6th Capital Event - BUFFALO HORN GUY Says he's a Military Special OPS, Super Soldier, Inter-Dimensional Being? - Mind Blowing Blast from the Past!
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65 views • January 09, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eyojuzOeZ2T2/
Said he's an Inter-Dimensional Being?
Was Q Shaman, controlled opposition, a set up for this False Flag, a Mossad, or an over jealous Q-anon hype believer? Did Michael Aquino play a role in this? MK Ultra mind controlled? Like some past others that may claimed to be Super Soldiers? Just delusional, inflated Captain America size Ego? I don't know. I just had to save the video incase it ever disappears.
Buffalo Horn guy from Capitol Riot reveals as Military Special Ops and gives a Full Disclosure about free energy, antigravity, ETs, time travel, and lots more.
Said he's an Inter-Dimensional Being?
Was Q Shaman, controlled opposition, a set up for this False Flag, a Mossad, or an over jealous Q-anon hype believer? Did Michael Aquino play a role in this? MK Ultra mind controlled? Like some past others that may claimed to be Super Soldiers? Just delusional, inflated Captain America size Ego? I don't know. I just had to save the video incase it ever disappears.
Buffalo Horn guy from Capitol Riot reveals as Military Special Ops and gives a Full Disclosure about free energy, antigravity, ETs, time travel, and lots more.
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