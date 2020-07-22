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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1781 - Mik - Video of the attack
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110 views • July 22, 2020
Mik was waiting for a train at the Southern Cross Station in Melbourne,Australia, when she was attacked by 8 black girls. They punched and kicked her, before throwing her to the ground, stomping on her, and kicking her in the head, in an attack partially caught on video. She suffered broken ribs, two black eyes, a swollen temple, and has severe bruising all over her body.
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