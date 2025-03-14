BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vertical Horizon feat. Richard Marx - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 274 [2013]
25 views • 1 month ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rock band, Vertical Horizon, while on the "Under The Sun Tour" with Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Gin Blossoms and Fastball, back in 2003.


Film Date - July 19, 2013

Location - Ravinia in Highland Park, IL


Facebook - https://facebook.com/officialverticalhorizon

Instagram - https://instagram.com/officialverticalhorizon

Twitter - https://twitter.com/VerticalHorizon


00:00 Introduction

01:04 Front Lounge

03:13 Kitchen

07:18 Bunks

08:05 Back Lounge


Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


richard marxdigital tour busbus invadersvertical horizonvertical horizon digital tour busvertical horizon bus invadersvertical horizon tour busvertical horizon interviewvertical horizon bandvertical horizon musicrichard marx digital tour busrichard marx bus invadersrichard marx tour busrichard marx interviewrichard marx bandrichard marx musicmatt scannellron lavellarichard marx singerrichard marx vocalistvertical horizon alt rock
00:00Introduction

01:04Front Lounge

03:13Kitchen

07:18Bunks

08:05Back Lounge

