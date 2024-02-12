Dems Move to Strike RFK from ballot -- Accuse him of "Scheming"

The DNC has filed law fair against Robert F Kennedy Junior, attempting to prevent him from getting on the ballot, accusing him of scheming with super pacs. All in the interest of protecting democracy by removing your ability to choose who you want to vote for.
#rfkjr #rfk2024 #democrats
