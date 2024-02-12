Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dems Move to Strike RFK from ballot -- Accuse him of "Scheming"
channel image
Recharge Freedom
328 Subscribers
18 views
Published 18 hours ago

The DNC has filed law fair against Robert F Kennedy Junior, attempting to prevent him from getting on the ballot, accusing him of scheming with super pacs. All in the interest of protecting democracy by removing your ability to choose who you want to vote for. #rfkjr #rfk2024 #democrats

Keywords
democratscorruptiondonald trumpconspiracywarfareelection interferenceus politicsdemocracypresidential racelawfarerobert f kennedyrfk juniorschemingrfk 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket