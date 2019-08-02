© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC Leaves Tulsi Gabbard Out Of Democrat Debate Highlights
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 02, 2019
NBC is well known for fake news, but now Owen points out that even their highlight reel of the Democrat debate has censored any mention of Tulsi Gabbard who is not an establishment Democrat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.