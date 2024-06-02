BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden just told the military to be stand back and stand by because he will be calling on them to “defend democracy” in case the 2024 election doesn’t go his way.


We constantly hear the media talk about Trump not accepting the election results of 2020, but we forget that Biden is actually the one who didn’t accept the results when he and his co-conspirators committed blatant election fraud with the late-night dumps and fraudulent mail-in votes.


Biden now is telling us that he is the only way democracy can be upheld and that any result that doesn’t give him a victory is antithetical to democracy.


Who is the true danger to our Republic?


https://x.com/joeymannarinous/status/1795073949480423454?s=46

