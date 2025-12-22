An explosive device detonated under the car of General Sarvarov, killing him

Assassination Attempt in Moscow📝from Rybar

An assassination attempt on a high-ranking Russian Armed Forces officer occurred in southern Moscow. On the morning of December 22, a Kia Sorento was blown up in the courtyard of a building on Yaseneva Street, with Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of operational training at the Russian General Staff, behind the wheel.

The explosion occurred at the moment the vehicle started moving. The car sustained serious damage, and the lieutenant general was extracted from the cabin with severe shrapnel wounds and fractures and taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

❗️Preliminary data suggests a homemade explosive device was installed under the car's bottom, near the driver's seat. Investigative and operational services are working at the scene and examining the area.

📌An official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee reported the initiation of a criminal case under articles on murder committed by a generally dangerous method and illegal trafficking of explosives. Various versions are being considered, including possible involvement of Ukrainian special services. The investigation is being monitored by the central apparatus of the Russian Investigative Committee.