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Bill Gates Now Says COVID Is A "Disease Mainly Of The Elderly" With "Low Fatality Rate"…Likens It To The Flu!
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120 views • May 08, 2022
“We didn’t understand that it’s a fairly low fatality rate & that it’s a disease mainly in the elderly, kind of like flu is, although a bit different than that.”
Anyone who said this in 2020 was banned, mocked and destroyed.
Anyone who said this in 2020 was banned, mocked and destroyed.
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