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FULL SHOW: David Icke, Alex Jones & Paul Watson Break Down What’s Coming Next in the Covid-19 Takeover - 5/11/20
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373 views • May 11, 2020
Globalist forces are battling to destroy the pro-human economy to make way for the robot AI takeover in the post-carbon world. Tune in as we reveal how the globalist war against carbon is intended to bring a post-industrial world in which a tiny percentage of the world’s population controls the vast majority of resources.
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