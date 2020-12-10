Pistol Qualification Test Course of Fire - Project Appleseed

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1:38 Stage 1
4:21 Stage 2
6:15 Stage 3 and 4
9:47 Stage 5
12:06 Scoring
15:40 Gloves vs Trigger
16:41 Repeat Stage 1
17:43 Repeat Stage 2
19:05 Repeat Stage 3 and 4
20:26 Repeat Stage 5
21:06 Scoring Repeat
21:35 Mini-Mag
What is the course of fire of the Project Appleseed Pistol Qualification Test. Can I earn the pistolero score with my KelTec P17?
Appleseed Pistol Targets
https://store.rwvaappleseed.com/product139.html
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
KelTec P17
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h